The publicized talk between Rosalía and Jordi Évole, this Sunday at Lo de Évole, in the end it is eight minutes and four seconds from the home of a manager in Miami, in which Rosalía is confined, mandatory in Florida only since last Wednesday . But she has already been locked up for several weeks, because if there is something that characterizes the career of Sant Esteve de Ses Rovires it is the ability to anticipate things. He wears a Prince’s Purple Rain T-shirt and approaches the camera as if he doesn’t know that he …

Login to continue reading

Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free

Thanks for reading EL PAÍS