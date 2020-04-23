Los Angeles (USA) .- Confined in Miami during the coronavirus pandemic, Rosalía was the special guest this Tuesday on the American radio Beats 1, where she put some of her favorite flamenco songs and revealed that her expected collaboration with Billie Eilish is “almost done.”

“In the last two weeks I have tried to end the collaboration with Billie Eilish,” said the Spanish star on this digital station.

“It seems to me that it is close. I think I finished the arrangements yesterday. I feel that the production, the sound design, is almost finished, so I just need Billie to send me her vocal part and they (Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas) send me the ideas they want to add because we are already there, “he added. .

Rosalía, who presented the song “Dolerme” at the end of March, today shared with her fans a “playlist” of some of her favorite songs, with special attention to flamenco.

Thus, Beats 1 Los Chichos (“Neither more nor less”), Camarón de la Isla (“Como el agua”) or El Niño de Elche (“The preface of the Malaga from El Mellizo”) sounded.

But the session prepared by Rosalía also looked at other musical horizons, from the baroque of Johann Sebastian Bach (fugue “St. Anne” in E flat major) to the R&B of Frank Ocean (“Cayendo”), through punk by Sid Vicious ( “My Way”), the gospel of Aretha Franklin (“Amazing Grace”) or the reggaeton of La Goony Chonga (“Duro 2005) and Bad Bunny (“ Safaera ”)

Rosalía also said today that she planned to launch a new collaboration with Travis Scott in March (together they already released “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” in 2019) and announced that it is a “super-aggressive” song and aimed at clubs.

However, Rosalía considered that this song, which “is already finished” and that she has also made the video clip, was not appropriate now, so she opted to release “Dolerme” instead.

“This song with Travis Scott has an energy that is very specific for a specific moment and I did not feel that it was the right thing to present it now, I did not feel that I was connected to what is happening in the world at this time,” he said.

On the other hand, and as part of this interview with the journalist and DJ Zane Lowe, Rosalía confessed that it is difficult for her to concentrate because of the confinement in Miami at the moment, admitted that she misses her family in Barcelona and said that she is looking forward of hugging his mother and sister.

“Thank God, we are all safe,” he countered.

Related