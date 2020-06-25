Rosalía, from a singer with flamenco influences to a motocross fanatic | Instagram

The Spanish singer Rosalia it gave to speak after he shared some images in which he appears practicing one of his favorite hobbies: Motocross.

It turns out that the interpreter with flamenco influences surprised all her fans after revealing that she is a fan of « motocross »

Apparently, « The Rosalia« As he has called himself, he likes strong emotions and adrenaline since he likes to practice these intrepid competitions.

It was through her Instagram stories that the Spanish shared a moment with the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro who together enjoyed a day of this extreme sport.

It may interest you Rosalía sang La Llorona by Chavela Vargas leaving everyone shocked

So the singer proved to be a woman « all terrain« She is now discovering her fans one of her favorite hobbies. Who would have believed her?

It is worth mentioning that the Spanish has become accustomed to her fans to admire her with long nails and marking fashion trends, at the same time that her themes cause a furor in her fans who take them as a hymn with everything and her marked style, so nobody would have imagined her pirouetting above a motorcycle.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

This time he managed to surprise his fans again, after the singer of « I swear that » usually uses his accounts social networks to express their opinions, likes and desires, in addition to announcing their latest works, as was the case with « TKN« a collaboration with the American rapper Travis Scott.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

But this time, he showed his side more biker with images in which he appears driving a dirt bike and dressed with the corresponding equipment in shades of black, green and purple.

Also, the singer she is not alone in the photos as she appeared accompanied by a group of young people, in addition to Rauw Alejandro There was also Kevin Figueroa, known as 90th Shooter, who has directed some of the videos by the author of « Elegi, so fans are already asking if » are you preparing any collaboration? « .

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Motorcycles are part of his creative universe

It is worth mentioning that although it may have gone unnoticed, it is not the first time that Rosalia appears mounted on a motorcycle, since in the video of the subject « Badly« she appeared riding a motorcycle dressed in a black leather jumpsuit.

Video clip « Malamente ». Capture Youtube

You can also read Rosalía and Travis Scott launch their long-awaited TKN collaboration

Also, in songs like « You don’t leave here« in which the noise of a motorcycle is a more prominent instrumental element, and in the song « A Pale » in which he talks about how his Kawasaki « it goes for seguiriyas ».