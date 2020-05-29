Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Céline Dion, Jennifer Aniston, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry, Naomi Campbell … and Rosalía. The Barcelona singer is already part of this long list of actresses, singers and models by becoming the protagonist of the new cover of Elle magazine in its most important edition, that of the United States.

The 26-year-old girl poses as the image of the summer edition (the one that includes the July and August issues) and she herself wanted to express her joy with a genuine message on her Instagram profile: “Woooow, what a great honor , I am the cover of Elle USA of this rare summer of 2020 but how wonderful, ”he wrote, in Spanish and English.

The magazine has made two versions of the cover, both photographed by Zoey Grossman, who has also portrayed Dua Lipa, Hailey Baldwin, Irina Shayk and Gwyneth Paltrow for different headlines. Both covers are titled “Rosalía [habla] about the healing power of music. ” In the first and which will arrive at the kiosks, she appears dressed in red, with a tulle blouse and a transparent raincoat, in addition to her long and characteristic nails painted in a silver tone. On the second cover, the singer appears surrounded by flowers and dressed in a white feather with a rose print.

“A few days before the world stopped in March, Elle stayed with Rosalía for our summer issue,” explains the magazine on her Instagram profile. “Rosalia, who had planned to return to her home in Spain, ended up isolated alone in Miami. “It is always hard to be away from your family, in another country, and more at times like these,” he says. ‘But given the situation, I am fortunate to have good friends here in Miami that I can lean on. I am someone who is always involved in a lot of projects and traveling everywhere. What has changed for me is the fact that I realize that, from one day to the next, things can stop happening. It is as if the world has stopped. “

In the different photographs of the magazine, Rosalía dresses different styles with garments and accessories from major brands such as Moncler, Cartier, Burberry, Bulgari, Balmain and also from Collina Strada, Area and Christopher John Rogers. In addition, the number includes a long interview with the singer, titled “Rosalía rewrites the manual of pop music”. In it, the singer talks about isolation, music, her family or her career. For the publication, it is “an emblem of its time”. “Maybe because of how he came out of nowhere, fully formed, as a rising pop star. Perhaps because of the way in which his music and style fuse cultures and traditions, making reference to different artistic forms and putting our interconnected lives before the mirror. Or perhaps because of his seriousness and discipline, his intense training, his burning passion ”.

In addition to interviewing her, the journalist accompanies her during some of her activities, and certifies “how sincerely pleasant she is with everyone around her” and how involved she is with all the tasks involved in her activities, from warming up her voice to checking the light . In fact, he says that the popular vision of artists is often wrong. “People may think that it is a life of tralalá”, he says, graphically, “but it is the opposite: I am all the time in the studio, working hard. It is a matter of discipline, of caring about your vision and being faithful to it. ” In addition, the interview also addresses the controversies about the cultural appropriation that plagued the singer in the beginning. She downplays them and claims that she only fuses cultures, and that criticism doesn’t hurt her.

“There is that pressure to be creative or to be busy most of the time, with thousands of activities, that you have to move forward, and I’m trying to get away from that. I’m trying to do things that keep me mentally healthy, and if that includes making music, great. But I’m not going to lie, there are days when I just want to see a series and eat a package of cookies, ”says the singer.

Another of the issues they deal with is Rosalía’s performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. “It was a very big thing for me. All my life I have seen the artists that I admire most performing on that stage, you know? And suddenly I find myself singing flamenco and dancing a little streak … I felt so grateful, I swear. So dear. I cried in the car on the way to each rehearsal. I couldn’t believe what was happening to me. ”

As in the magazine’s images, the singer’s nails, which are long and pointy for the occasion, are not overlooked in the interview either. “For years I have been passionate about the art of manicure and constantly getting my nails done, with different artists from around the world,” she explains. “Whenever I travel I want to see how people do it in different places. It is an ephemeral art, but an art. Little miniature works of art. ”