As time goes by, Rosalía strengthens her place more and more within the stars of international pop. The singer has become in just a few years one of the most successful artists on the national scene, and its global resonance has little competition in the recent history of our music. Since she started her brilliant climb towards the top, the Catalan has broken one record after another: first Spanish to win an award at the MTV Music Awards, first Spanish to win an International Grammy, first Spanish to star on the cover of ‘Vogue’ …

And now, the young woman has added Another major worldwide success in becoming the protagonist of the US edition of Elle magazine.. Beyond the achievement of reaching the cover of one of the most influential fashion publications on the planet, it should also be noted that this is the summer special number, and therefore, the front page is among the most coveted for international cache celebrities.

The magazine describes the singer as “the emerging pop artist of the moment” and he dedicates a long article to it under the title ‘The healing power of music’. Both the photographs and the interview with Rosalía were carried out in Los Angeles, in March, “before the world froze” due to the coronavirus crisis, as indicated by the interviewer. Nowadays, Rosalía is passing the quarantine in Miami, where she was working on her new album when the health emergency broke out (forcing her to stay in the United States without being able to return to Spain, as planned).

In fact, in her talk with the media, the artist comments, among other things, on the difficulties of having to stay so far away from her own: “It is always hard to be away from family, in another country, and even more so at a time like this. But given the situation, I feel lucky to have good friends here in Miami.”. Rosalía has been staying during the confinement at the home of her manager, Rebeca León, CEO of Lionfish. “What has changed for me is realizing that from one day to the next, there are things that can cease to exist”, reflects on the exceptional circumstances of the crisis, “it is as if the world has stopped, literally”.

Rosalia and music: a spiritual relationship

As for the work, the artist assures Elle that, During these weeks, he has been “making progress in my music”, but he has also taken it easy. “There is this kind of pressure to be creative or to be busy most of the time, with lots of activities and evolutions, and I’m trying to get away from it. I’m trying to do things that keep me mentally healthy, and if that includes making music, then great. . But I’m not going to lie, there are days when I just watch something on TV and eat a package of cookies. “

The Catalan also delves into his most intimate and spiritual relationship with music, especially with flamenco. “It is one of the most sincere musical forms that exist”manifests “the most honest, the most passionate, the most visceral”. Regarding the fusion of genres, a trademark of her style, Rosalía affirms that “it is very beautiful and interesting that, in such a globalized world, we are involved in so many cultures, not only the one that is right around you.”

The criticism that her work has aroused among the most purist of flamenco, she insists, is not something that worries her too much: “I studied this music because I adore it, and I try to make my music from a place of respect to a tradition that I love very much”. Also, as he states at the end of his interview with Elle, if art is made “from the heart and the truth, people realize it”. And in the case of Rosalía, the truth is that the latter is irrefutable.