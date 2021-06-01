Rosalía does not believe in the electric car either: she buys a Ford F-150 Raptor

Enlarge

ACD June 1, 2021

The singer Rosalía has presented her new car in society: a spectacular and personalized Ford F-150 Raptor.

Singer Rosalia She is one of the most international Spanish artists at the moment. Because of his work, he currently lives between Spain and the United States where, they say, he is preparing his new album.

This has made it gradually adapting to the American way of life And, of course, it must have been a very American car. This is how she has recently surprised strangers by presenting what must be the car that takes her from one place to another (we do not know if she or perhaps a driver will drive it).

Rosalía has bought one of the typical cars «made in the USA»

As we tell you, the car is one of the best sellers in the United States, the Ford F-150, a gigantic size pick up (in Spain the closest thing that Ford has is the Ford Ranger Raptor) that he has bought customized.

It’s about a Ford F-150 Raptor that he has shown in his social networks, a pick up that measures 5.58 meters long by 2.19 wide and almost two meters high. It incorporates a 3.2 V6 Ecoboost engine with 450 hp and a torque of 691 Nm. Its price starts at $ 53,455 (about 43,000 euros), although we are sure that the singer has had to pay something more to be personalized.

From what we see in the images that Rosalía has made public, the F-150 Raptor has a interior dominated by the color pink (seats, steering wheel, etc.) and incorporates the name of the artist (La Rosalía) engraved on the headrests of the seats.

Ford F-150 Lightning 2021: Ford’s electric pickup is already a fact

Apart from the dubious taste of customization, Rosalía has made it clear that electric cars does not go with her (for now), since the publication of the photographs of her new acquisition was accompanied by the message “Gasolinaaaaaaaaa”, which makes us think that the Spanish singer may be another “petrolhead”.