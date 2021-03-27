Rosalía changes her iconic nails and goes to the ‘fish nails’

If there’s something that drives Rosalía’s fans crazy it’s her nails. Her manicure has always attracted attention for its original designs and for its long extension since the artist rose to stardom with her second album, El mal querida, to such an extent that it has become one of her main signs of identity And it’s already rare to see them without their iconic extra long gel nails.

However, from time to time the Catalan artist needs take a break from such ornate designs and cut them short for a while, a fact that always surprises her fans, such as when last February she showed in a question and answer session with her followers that she wore a nail art inspired by watercolors, with very striking tones and irregular shapes that colored nails at the same time. flush with the finger.

Shortly after, with the premiere of the video clip of La noche de noche, along with Bad Bunny, and his presentation of the song with the Puerto Rican on Saturday Night Live, Rosalía He returned to his characteristic manicure. In the music video, she wore super long nails with a transparent design with golden touches, very similar to the one that she and Billie Eilish showed in You will forget, while in the performance she decided on extensive gel nails finished in a peak. , by Nails by Mei, characterized by their shape and a shiny silver that left their followers astonished.

Thus, and after fascinating us time and again with her spectacular and extravagant nails, the singer has decided this time for a more sober style that is very fashionable in Japan: fish nails, according to La Vanguardia. It is a type of manicure characterized by a transparent shade that leaves the nail of its natural color on which a carp is drawn with each and every one of the details. The fish can appear only in one of them or in several, depending on the preference of each one.

Since last Friday, Rosalía has been wearing a marquee with orange and pink hues on her thumb on a crystalline background with its natural color and a base of gel polish, as explained by Betina Goldstein, the ‘nail artist’ who has been in charge of doing the manicure this time. Now we can only wonder with what next nail design the Catalan will surprise us.