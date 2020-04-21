Rosalía changes her black hair for blonde, causes a furor in social networks | Instagram

The famous Spanish singer Rosalía surprised her millions of followers on Instagram by leak out a photo with an incredible change of look, because he went from his brunette to blonde hair looking almost unrecognizable.

We must remember that a few weeks ago Rosalía decided cut the fringe, looking really beautiful, of course as a result of the quarantine, since many celebrities have opted for some look changes.

It is currently one of the artists most listened to globally, specializing in the urban genre, but there is no doubt that any genre fits perfectly.

This time he surprised many with another great change of look he had for some occasion, because filter a photograph which was taken by one of her followers.

The photograph is divided into two, the one on the left shows the totally blonde hair with bangs, just as she currently uses it and in the image on the right it is shown with her black hair as she has had it for a while.

This photograph unleashed a great debate among many of her followers, since each one decided how the singer looks better.

Rosalía Vila Tobella achieved world fame thanks to Badly, the first single from his album El mal querer, unleashing his great fame.

He recently released some details of his future collaborations musicals with Travis Scott and Billie Eilish, something that undoubtedly has thousands of people excited.

Song which he had planned to launch but refused to do so due to the situation we are currently in, so he has not rushed to finish it, but instead released his single Hurt, which has been a great success since its launch.

I think it is almost finished, yesterday I finished with the arrangements and I feel that the production and the sound are already done, Billie needs to send me his voice and the ideas he has for the song, because it is almost done, ”commented Rosalía about the song. .

