The singer Rosalía revolutionized social networks, after posting a video where she assured that bad girls are the best. Does she include herself in this group? Mommy!

June 27, 2020

The brand new Spanish Rosalia He continues to enjoy his fans on social networks and free time, attentive to the current context and the cancellation of all his concerts, for now, until further notice.

His music, an explosive combination between flamenco and reggaeton, has revolutionized the world of the urban genre. Even, several colleagues who participated with them in some video clips, such as Ozuna and J Balvin, they think that she is an artist with great potential.

Ozuna and Rosalía in their video clip « Yo x tí, tú x mi ».

Currently, Rosalía has more than 11 million fans on her official Instagram account, where she uploads photos of her daily life, memories with friends and even supports various causes, such as Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ + community.

But in the last hours, the singer was again at the center of the controversy with a short but concise video: « Long live bad women. » Does Rosalia confess that she is a girl who does not behave very well? Fans were shocked by these statements!

Like many celebrities, Rosalía made use of the popular application Tik Tok, formerly Musical.Ly, where, based on someone else’s audio, he recorded his own performance. Many took it as a hint at their own attitude in life.

Of her intimate life, little is known: only that she had a boyfriend who did not make her happy as she dreamed, before being so well known and treated as a superstar of the show. What do you think of this innovative reggaetonera with its singles?