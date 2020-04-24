Singer Rosalia has again shown that the use of his melodious voice is not exclusively reserved for his professional work And when he feels that way, he starts singing for the love of art. So much so that in his last appearance on the social network Instagram, the Catalan artist asked her followers to be proposed as many songs as they wanted for an amazing virtual karaoke session.

“Good morning, today I woke up wanting to go to karaoke. I would like to go sing to karaoke, but of course it can’t, because it occurred to me that I can sing from home. Tell me what songs you can think of, “he addressed his legion of fans through a video whose description, in English, reads:” Starting at four in the afternoon (Miami time), I will be singing those songs that ask me in the comments. I read them!

Said and done. Just a few hours later Rosalía made an appearance in the Stories section of the platform, already devoid of that wallpaper that recreated a very colorful karaoke, to entertain its fans with classic themes such as ‘To your side’ from Lola Flores -one of her first and most popular requests- and more modern ones like ‘Don’t Start Now‘, One of your good friend’s latest and successful singles Dua Lipa.

VIDEO – @rosalia singing ‘Don’t Start Now’ by Dua Lipa in their special karaoke via IG Stories. pic.twitter.com/Vb0e9EVBHU – Rosalía Noticias (@RosaliaNoticias) April 23, 2020

Although weeks ago he openly bragged from the makeshift studio that had been “set up at home”, the urban music star has not even bothered to take one of his, surely, numerous microphones, but has opted for a bottle of shampoo, and later for one of water when he wanted to emulate Billie eilish –with which he will soon release a new song–, to feel again on stage.

