Rosalía boasts a golden bag that has the shape of a penis and goes viral

Since the beginning of her career, the singer-songwriter Rosalía has shown that in a matter of style she is always the most daring, and for sample, the golden bag that boasted on social networks with the figure of an erect penis.

The 27-year-old artist shared a couple of images of her accessory on her official Instagram account.

The bag is a Mini Erect Dick Bag ‘Gold’, design by Belgian artist Stef Van Looveren, who worked together with the Dutch designer Ninamounah Langestraat to create the FW21 Seduce Me collection, which was exhibited at Fashion Week in Paris, to celebrate Pride month.

This edition includes, in addition to the design worn by Rosalía, a vagina and an intersex design, and they are available in different colors.

To buy the accessories it is necessary to make a pre-order request on the website of artist Stef Van Looveren, where the price of the designs is not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the singer’s networks continue to add comments from Internet users, many in favor of her extravagant tastes and others asking that she better dedicate herself to offering them more music.

BY: Lorena Jiménez