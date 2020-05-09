The Spanish singer Rosalía ignored the controversy that has unleashed the cover of the American magazine People en Español in which she appears to some “too dark” and assured that the image has given her “much joy” in the midst of a confinement due to the coronavirus in the one who “is having a bad time”.

The image in question responds to the “Most beautiful” special that the publication prepares each year and that this time portrayed the artist on a brown background and with a higher skin tone than is usually seen in her conventional photographs, which sparked criticism of the editorial process of the images.

In an interview with the program “El Gordo y La Flaca” of the Univision network, Rosalía came out of this controversy by assuring that the cover “made her very excited” and even went so far as to describe it as “a joy”, without even touching the subject of comments for and against.

Rosalía’s enthusiasm deflated, however, when she spoke of the weeks she has spent in Miami, where she was trapped when her native Spain closed the borders to contain the virus pandemic.

“I am having a hard time being away from my family,” Rosalía confessed, although she declared hope for the fact that people “can now go for a walk” and assured that all their loved ones “are fine”, as well as his friends “all over the world”.

Rosalia’s statements did not quench the pitched battle served on social networks, which even contains accusations of catching her new Hollywood friends from “blackfishing”, as defined by the tendency to get a tan and adopt African and African American aesthetics.

“Rosalia after Kylie (Jenner) gave her advice for the change of race,” wrote a user on Twitter, referring to the accusations that have fallen on the minor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the rest of her sisters of pretending to be Afro-descendants.

In response to the comment that Rosalía had no control over the decision of the editors of People en Español, another replied: “He does not edit but approves and celebrates that cover.”

.