The Spanish singer Rosalía was the artist chosen by the American version of Elle magazine to star in her cover of the summer edition, in addition to dedicating the central report of the number to delve into the star’s vision of fashion and music for next three months.

The artist herself was responsible for publishing this Tuesday on her social networks an image of the cover of the publication.

This photograph that immortalizes the singer in one of the main lifestyle publications in the world was taken by Zoey Grossman, who was also in charge of portraying Dua Lipa for a previous edition of the magazine.

Rosalía is also the center of the main article entitled “The healing power of music”.

In this interview, conducted almost entirely in Los Angeles days before the confinement measures for the coronavirus began, a review is made of the career of the Spanish woman, her discipline and the control that have made her, according to Elle, the “emerging pop artist of the moment”.

It is the same tone of admiration that Rosalía has already awakened in other American media such as the Sunday magazine of The New York Times and on Billboard, where she also conquered its cover.

In addition to this cover, Elle premiered a video on her YouTube channel in which the singer of “With Height” participates in an association game between words and songs.

Before “Beso”, the Spanish intoned “Bésame mucho”, for example, to later take a tour according to the dynamics of her own songs and others by Shakira, Ozuna, Jhay Cortez or Whitney Houston.

“Canelo” Álvarez, Leo Messi, Ben Affleck or the Resident himself give passionate kisses in quarantine in the video “Before the world ends”.

From Miami, where the artist decided to stay in the house of her manager Rebeca León, Rosalía added some reflections on her internal process during the first weeks of social isolation.

Aside from her family’s remoteness, what has had the most impact on her is “having to stop abruptly,” she confessed.

“I am a person who always has several projects underway and I am traveling everywhere. What changed in me was realizing that there are things that can cease to exist overnight,” he concluded.

.