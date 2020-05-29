Rosalía published a new song today, ‘TKN’, a collaboration with Travis Scott and which is now available on audio platforms

Rosalia today posted a new topic, ‘TKN‘, A collaboration with the American Travis Scott which is available on streaming audio platforms, as well as its corresponding video clip, a colorful production in which children of all ages are the protagonists.

This release, which occurs months after the publication of his hit single ‘Dolerme’, comes after a only notice on his Instagram and Twitter account, which caused a huge revolution among the fans of the Spanish singer, who had been asking for a new collaboration with the rapper after ‘Highest in the room’.

KN TKN ’, which in the words of the two artists, refers to“ that real trust is only gained by silence ”, is the third song released this year by the singer, born in Barcelona, after the January ‘I swear what’ and the March ‘Dolerme’, says a statement from Sony Music.

Like mente Badly ’or‘I think of you look‘, The video of‘TKN‘Is produced by the Barcelona label CANADA and directed by Nicolás Méndez.

In the video clip, which was shot in The Angels Before the coronavirus, Rosalía and Scott can be seen surrounded by small children with whom the Catalan shares her confidences, bathes, combs and plays with them, and even picks them up, as if it were a large family that makes up a family. sort of mafia with dancing children.

On this topic, he also pays a small tribute to Pedro Almodovar with whom he worked in ‘Dolor y Gloria’, when he stated in one of the verses of the song: ‘Dressed in black, like Kika’.

In the record label’s release, Rosalia notes that he feels “happy” to collaborate with Travis, since he is an artist that he has always admired. In addition, the Spanish says about the single that there is no “better” time than this to launch the song: “After so many months locked up missing freedom (…) I hope it will fill you with energy, strength and make you dance” .

