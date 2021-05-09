Rosalía and the other business with which she is making gold

The singer Rosalía has become a musical phenomenon that in recent years has penetrated the international scene with force. The Catalan artist, who is in Los Angeles working on her third album, has managed to turn everything she touches into gold, including the company that his mother manages and that he is in charge of everything related to his career apart from the strictly musical.

According to Vanitatis, Pilar Tobella, mother of the Catalan singer, created in January 2019 a society, called Motomami SL, which has yielded very good results.

According to accounts of your first exercise, the company has declared a turnover of about 5 million euros, and its profits -after taxes- are at 364,516 euros.

Rosalía’s talent is being family run. While her older sister has the relationship with the media and her outfits, her mother takes care of the financial part of the singer.

Specifically, Motomami SL manages “the business management services of artists “, that is, those activities related to the representation of talents, negotiating agreements with record companies, promoters or brands, contracting concerts and events, and styling or marketing services, among many others.

Before running her daughter’s business, Pilar Tobella was the commercial director in the family business, Suprametal, mainly dedicated to manufacturing metal nameplates, faceplates or labels.

Meanwhile, the artist continues to focus on what will be the third album of his career, and that his followers look forward to. “I have been working in the studio for so many days that I no longer know if it is Tuesday or Sunday, but all is well,” he assured in mid-April in a message on Twitter.

However, its manager, Rebeca León, recently lowered the expectations of her followers by ensuring that new songs will arrive this year, but not the album which was talked about a few months ago.