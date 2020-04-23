Rosalía and Ozuna dog together and surprise on Instagram | Instagram

The beautiful Spanish Rosalía, is known for collaborating with various artists and always launching successes like the one she has with Ozuna with whom she has surprised in Instagram by dogging next to him

Rosalía stands out in the music industry for its style of music which combines several genres in a single melody.

The lyrics of her songs characterize her, with her album titled “Badly” hypnotized everyone His Followers and she was credited with many more, it seems that her album was rather a work of art for the sublime that several critics considered it.

On the other hand Ozuna, Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado which is his full name, is of Puerto Rican origin, in addition to being a singer-songwriter, he is also an actor, he released a single next to Rosalía that has sounded quite a lot everywhere.

The collaboration they made together is titled “I x you, you x me” And it is in the one that appears in the video that a fan club of the singer shared on Instagram a few hours ago.

“@ rosalia.vt and @ozuna performing together me x you, you x me in a show for Spotify”, it seems that a fan was the one who captured the video.

Rosalia currently has ten million seven hundred thousand followers In her official Instagram account, she figures that she is increasing with each of the singles she releases and even more with her collaborations, which more and more artists want to have a duet with her.

In the video the interpreter of “Hurt” He appears wearing a full skin-colored suit with a kind of cape folded into the suit in red, while singing with Ozuna He approaches him and makes some extremely attractive hip movements.

“I like this song and my baby is a special baby, Ozuna loves it”, “Congratulations wait kisses”, some of the comments the publication received.

