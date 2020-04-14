1/7

Rosalía, who passes her confinement in Miami, He detailed that he is fine-tuning details of the collaboration he is preparing with singer Billie Eilish, Variety reported.

“During these past two weeks I have tried to end my collaboration with Billie Eilish.

“Yesterday (Monday) I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production and sound design are almost done, so I just need Billie to send the voices and share with me (her and her brother Phineas) the ideas they want to add. “

In addition, the interpreter of “The Evil Will” He said that last month he was about to release a duet song with Travis Scott, however, due to the pandemic, he considered that it was not the right time for the launch.

“I was supposed to release a song with him last month, a super aggressive theme for the clubs I’ve been working for a long time. (But) it has an energy that is so specific for a certain moment, that I didn’t feel it was right to release it, and I didn’t feel that it was connected to what was happening in the world at that moment. “

The Spanish, who had already collaborated with Travis in 2019 on the topic “Highest in the Room”, He shared that he really enjoyed working with him.

“I had a lot of fun with him in the studio, and I love his energy and I love working with him.”

About him Covid-19, the singer shared that it is difficult to concentrate, but at the same time she feels blessed to be home.

“I have this little studio here in one room. I have the basics like a midi keyboard, a computer, a microphone, and I try to do all the vocal production for the next album.”

Both Rosalía and Billie Eilish They have been sweeping their respective styles of music, and have also become a trend for a couple of years on their part, although each one has a totally different style, making a collaboration together will surely be a success.

