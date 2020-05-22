More than 70 international artists, among which Rosalía, Alejandro Fernández and Maluma stand out, will participate on May 30 in “Se gracias”, the Mexican television festival that under the motto “for a country that never surrenders” aims to pay tribute to all those who are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In one of the most difficult times for Mexico and the world, today more than ever we have to thank and be united. Together in an unprecedented event with great artists (…) gathered for a single cause: to raise Mexico! ”, Published on his Instagram profile the musical application Trebel, organizer of the event.

Precisely, the list of stars that will meet in the broadcast this Saturday at 07.00 local time includes other great names such as Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal, Maná, Juanes, Los Ángeles Azules, Carlos Rivera, Rosalía, Gloria Trevi, Timbiriche or Sebastián Yatra, among others.

From social networks, some of these musicians have already expressed the pride that represents them being part of. “” It is appreciated, “a concert where music and solidarity become one. For years we have been applauded on stage, now we have to recognize all those heroes who are outside risking their lives to save ours, “Yahir wrote on his Instagram account.

Caifanes, Los Tigres del Norte, Pablo Alborán, Christian Nodal, Thalía, Lila Downs, Ana Torroja, Luis Fonsi and Lucero have also confirmed their presence at the event.

With this, there are already several online festivals, concerts and music events that have been taking place in recent months due to the obligation to stay home and not attend crowded events during the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

And it could not be less in Mexico, a country that oozes culture through its pores and one of the places where more music, both live and “streaming”, is heard.

One of the proposals with the best reception is being Chingones Unidos por México, from the Victoria beer YouTube channel, in which artists of the stature of Ximena Sariñana, Bronco or Alejando Fernández have already participated.