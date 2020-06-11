Rosa María Sardá was a lot at a time in the cultural history of this country. Theater, cinema, television, skillful interviewer who used the infallible key of humor to open the chest of secrets of her interviewees, five-time host of the Goya Awards … But six years ago, everything stopped. With 72 came cancer and with it the moment in which who has been described as the great homeland show-woman decided to retire to his trenches to face the “bug”, as he has sometimes called it.

This weekend the actress, who is 78 years old, allowed herself to be interviewed through a video conference by Jordi Évole to talk about life and the crisis caused by the coronavirus in Spain. Also of the situation of the culture and its own state of mind. The conversation was jumping from the personal to the collective and relating one thing to another. But when the actress spoke of her illness, she almost left the interviewer speechless: “I am not in the best moment of my life because at 78 years of age you are not in the best moment of life. And I’m sick, more or less. I have cancer, but they don’t know where and they make it up, “said Sardá. And he continued: “It is controlled.” But when Évole asked her about her personal battle, the actress’s response was emphatic: “I don’t fight anything, you don’t fight cancer, cancer is invincible. It is a matter of those who take care of you have more or less sense when programming certain medications. It is not a fight because cancer always wins. Always ”, he stated.

In December 2019 Rosa María Sardá published her autobiography, An Incident Unimportant, a book edited by Planeta in which she reel in the memories of her loved ones in intimate texts written over the past 10 years. In an interview published by EL PAÍS during the promotion of the book, in December 2019, he stated: “When I wrote this I did not know that I would be doomed to die of cancer. But the bug is still there, I have a new treatment, but I am very tired. Next year I will see what I do. I still stop the medication and it lasts whatever, after all I am 78 years old. The only thing I have left to do is die “. To which he added:” But as the last sentence of my book, ‘how complicated it is to die in the first world, and how expensive ”.

During the interview with Évole, she was also skeptical but hopeful about the general situation of culture and the country: “In my profession we have always been in crisis and we continue like this. I am an old socialist and not even they have given enough importance to culture and that must be reminded to those who are now in the fray. But he showed that he does not give up despite describing Spain as “this bizarre country”: “Not everything is lost if someone puts thread on the needle, if we all put our shoulders together, if we really were a united and solidary country” .

However, he was not optimistic and also said that he is especially uncomfortable with injustice and that if he were asked if he believes that we will get better out of all this, he would say he believes not: “They will continue to sell weapons, the exploitation of man by man will continue to exist We will continue receiving boats with people that nobody wants, the refugee camps will continue to exist. Someone very wise said that the opposite of wealth is not poverty, it is justice. As long as there is no social justice there will be no peace in the world. I don’t know how those who have more than two dollars can live in peace, I don’t understand it, I will never understand it, ”said Rosa María Sardá.

Focusing on the current pandemic, he recalled the time when AIDS appeared and his brother Joan, who died from it: “It was very different. Now everyone here feels involved, anyone can catch the coronavirus, AIDS was from marginalized people, from degenerate people …, and they avoided them. It was horrifying and shameful what was done with AIDS patients. I’m not a believer, but I can’t go to hell because I’ve already been there, “he said.

Rosa María Sardà was born in Barcelona in 1941, her father was a peasant who emigrated to Barcelona and her mother was a nurse. She is the oldest of the five children that the couple had: Santiago, set designer, Federico, businessman, Xavier, journalist and well known on radio and television, and Joan. Her mother became ill as the children were very young and she took care of her siblings. “He never released us by the hand, even now,” Xavier Sardá has said on many occasions. For almost three decades, she was linked to Josep María Mainat, from the comic trio La Trinca and later successful television producer and one of the founders of the production company Gestmusic, from where popular formats such as No te rías que worse, Crónicas marcianas, Operation Triumph or Look who’s dancing. The company was taken over by Endemol where Mainat continued as CEO.

The couple, who have a son who is also an actor, Pol Mainat, discreetly separated. A fact that was known in 2002, a few years after its breakup occurred.