Rosa María Sardà dies at the age of 78 due to a cancer that she suffered “She leaves us one of the most beloved and memorable actresses in our country,” said Spanish President Pedro Sanchéz “The only thing I have left to do is die,” said the actress in 2019 when he published his biography

Rosa María Sardà dies. The Spanish actress Rosa María Sardà died in Barcelona at the age of 78 due to the cancer she suffered from, announced the Spanish Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences.

Rosa Maria Sardà was considered one of the most relevant actresses in Spain with two Goya Awards as a supporting actress for Sin Verguenza (2002) and Why do they call it love when they mean sex? (1994), reviewed El País.

The renowned interpreter received the Academy Gold Medal in 2010 and the Max Honor in 2015.

Although Sardà was best known for the comedy genre on the big screen and on television, she also had a long career playing dramatic roles in the theater.

During an interview with Jordi Évole at the end of April, Sardà assured that he was not at the best moment of his life. “At 78, you are not in the best moment of life. And I’m sick, more or less. I have cancer, but they don’t know where and they make it up, “he said.

In 2019, she published her biography titled “An Incident Unimportant”, that same year she indicated in an interview for El País ““ When I wrote this I did not know that I would be condemned to die of cancer. But the bug is still there, I have a new treatment, but I am very tired. Next year I will see what I do. Anyway, I stop the medication and it lasts whatever, after all, I’m 78 years old. The only thing left for me to do is die “and added:” But as the last sentence of my book says, ‘how complicated it is to die in the first world, and how expensive”.

Recognized world-class actors such as Antonio Banderas, Javier Cámara and Santiago Segura have expressed their condolences for the death of Sardà, even the President of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, dedicated a tribute to the actress through his Twitter account.

“It leaves us one of the most beloved and memorable actresses in our country. Rosa María Sardà, history in capital letters of our culture, example of good sense, a fighting woman, with strong convictions and great social commitment. Miss you. All my love for your family, ”reads the tweet that accompanies with a photo of the interpreter.

Sardà was born in Barcelona in 1941 and described herself as a vocational actress, but belated as she played her first role at 24 years of age.

Another loss for the entertainment world was that of Pau Donés, the singer of the famous Spanish band Jarabe de Palo. The singer died on Tuesday at the age of 53 after a hard battle with colon cancer that he suffered for five years.

