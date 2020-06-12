Rosa María Sardà, humorist and dramatic interpreter, stood out in film, theater and television

Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 12, 2020, p. 7

Madrid. Rosa María Sardà died in Barcelona at the age of 78, the Film Academy reported on her Twitter account.

Winner of two Goya awards, in her long career she worked under the direction of directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Fernando Trueba, Fernando Colomo, Icíar Bollaín and Ventura Pons.

Rosa María Sardà (Barcelona, ​​1941) debuted in the theater at the age of 24 and 10 years later she made it on television. In the 70s he began his career in cinema and since then he has participated in around 50 films.

The Catalan actress has to her credit numerous awards, including two Goya for best supporting actress for Sin vergüenza and Why do they call her love when they mean sex? and a 2003 Fotogramas de Plata for the play Wit. She is considered one of the best professionals in Spain.

Sardá was master of ceremonies for the Goya Awards three times, in 1994, 1999 and 2002. She reappeared as a presenter at the end of the last gala, in which she had the complicity of Andreu Buenafuente. In 2010 he received the Gold Medal from the Film Academy in recognition of his career.

Rosa María Sardá began her career as a comedian, which in the last years of her career she combined with that of dramatic interpreter in Spanish and Catalan. Vocational but late actress, dabbled in theater in the 70s, which opened the doors of a long film career.

In it stand out titles such as Moors and Christians, The girl with your eyes, Anita does not miss the train, My mother likes women, Caresses or Rivals, All about my mother, I give you my eyes, Life begins today and the most Recent Eight Catalan surnames. His last film was The Queen of Spain, directed by Trueba.

Nor did television resist Sardá, who was the presenter of First-class Videos and I want to see you there, and starred in the TVE series Abuela de verano.