The sole provisional administrator of RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, has returned to appear this Thursday before the committee of parliamentary control in the Senate, in which she has been asked about the latest changes announced in the public channel for the next season and that especially affect to the morning strip of La 1. According to Mateo, those changes respond to “professional criteria”, “the same ones that other communication groups operate with, who are also making changes to the grills,” he added. The upcoming season has been designed thinking, above all, “of the needs and interests of the viewers,” says Mateo, who since July 2018 has been the maximum responsible for state public radio television.

The 1 has announced throughout May several changes that will alter its morning schedule. Its grill will no longer be made up of three spaces: The breakfasts, presented by Xabier Fortes, The mornings, led by María Casado, and Starting today, with Máximo Huerta, to be grouped into the same magazine presented by Mónica López, which will include interviews and even a contest. “Our analyzes have led us to the conclusion that fragmenting the morning strip of La 1 into three consecutive offers failed to retain the audience at every format jump,” explained Mateo. “We believed that María Casado had completed a stage, but We had other projects for her. Instead, she decided to make another decision, “added Casado on the way to take charge of a new television production company created by Antonio Banderas.

Several of the questions of the representatives of the political groups were oriented to the supposed lack of pluralism in the news and accusations of manipulation. “We have reported in a balanced and certain way on the current situation of the Community of Madrid. And we have done so with plurality, giving voice to different opinions. You have been repeating all that battery of false arguments since the confinement began, “he answered the PP’s questions in this regard. Mateo has seized the opportunity to demand that the political groups “make theirs the defense of the constitutional right to information, which guarantees to freely communicate and receive truthful information.” “We assure you, we are not going to be scared. We will continue to report freely, “he insisted.

During the control session, he was also asked about the official mourning and the design of the black tie worn by TVE’s television channels in the shape of a heart, a symbol that the opposition considers “an offense”. Mateo explained that it has been designed by the TVE image team, a team that has not changed with the change in government. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, all the graphic messages on RTVE have had a visual cohesion, an identity based on the heart, the great universal symbol of which no one can claim ownership,” he stressed. In addition, he recalled that the tribute to the victims in RTVE began on April 6, when a Memorial Coronavirus was created on the web that has received more than 1,300 letters with farewells. In addition, from this Wednesday, Telediario 2 begins with brief pieces of classical music in honor of the deceased by the RTVE Orchestra and Choir.