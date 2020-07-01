The leadership of RTVE has dismissed the director of Radio Nacional de España, Paloma Zuriaga, and the director of Informativos, Raul Heitzmann, both in office since August 2018. Rosa María Mateo’s decision is a consequence of the profound disagreement of the two professionals with the plans of Enric Hernàndez, news director of RTVE, who planned to replace, under a unilateral decision, three directors of territorial centers, according to El Confidencial.

Sources of the public entity assure that the changes promoted by Enric Hernàndez for the regional directorates respond to « union and political motives« More than for professional reasons. Furthermore, they criticize that Hernàndez supposedly made the decision behind the back of the management of territorial centers and also of the management of RNE.

In a meeting with the corporate CEO, Federico Montero, Paloma Zuriaga and Raúl Heitzmann and Alejandra Martínez (deputy director of territorial centers of RTVE) described the decision as « intolerable » and they laid out the resignation en bloc together with Cristina Ortiz, director of territorial centers who could not attend.

However, RTVE went ahead and chose to dismiss Paloma Zuriaga and Raúl Heitzmann in a sudden way, according to Vertele. The director of Territorial Centers, Cristina Ortíz, and her deputy, Alejandra Portero, resigned just before they left.

No consensus

Enric Hernàndez’s turbulent relationship with the management of territorial centers goes back a long way. According to the same source, the dismissed had already claimed the appropriate « professional reasons » for the proposal to change the direction of a center, without getting an answer. Now, Hernàndez would have already agreed two names for two other centers, with the corresponding opposition from the already dismissed Zuriaga and Heitzmann.