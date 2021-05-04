Rosa Benito reveals that Antonio David’s mother made Rocío Jurado cry with a comment about her daughter

It’s already noon on Monday analyzed the words of Olga Moreno in which she spoke from Survivors of what Rocío Flores and David Flores are suffering because of the particular war that her husband, Antonio David, and his ex, Rocío Carrasco, are experiencing.

Also, the contestant he talked about his mother-in-law, the mother of the former civil guard, and how much she has suffered with her son’s relationship with the daughter of ‘the greatest’, which is why Rosa Benito wanted point out certain things, assuring, with a bad face, that she has lived many things with Rocío Jurado and her daughter.

“Did you hear things that you wouldn’t have liked?”Sonsoles Ónega asked him. “My sister-in-law cried”, was the answer of the ex-sister-in-law of the Jury. Apparently, Antonio David’s mother told him something that hurt the singer a lot about her daughter.

“If my niece has had anything in that house, it has been love”explained the collaborator in reference to that comment, ensuring that Rocío Carrasco, while her mother was on tour, has stayed at home. “Her father stopped traveling with her mother to be with her, Juan de la Rosa, my sister-in-law Gloria who took her away. What that girl has had has been a lot of love”.