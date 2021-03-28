Rory McIlroy reveals that Tiger Woods could leave the hospital soon

03/11/2021 at 19:04 CET

Sport.es

The former world number one, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, suggested during his presence on the television program “Tonight Show” that Tiger Woods could soon leave the hospital where he is admitted. after having suffered a serious car accident on February 23.

Woods, 45, suffered multiple fractures to his right leg in the accident, requiring several hours of surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. and then he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

Although Woods has contacted some golfers via text messages, there have been no official updates on his health status. by the representatives of the former number one in the world since last February 28.

Contact Woods

McIlroy, which is located in Ponte Vedra Beach (Florida), where as of this Thursday he will be at The Players Championship, of the PGTo Tour, he reported that he had spoken with Woods a bit. “He’s doing better,” McIlroy said during the interview. “I think all the players have approached him. Hopefully, if things go well over the next week, I could get home and begin recovery, which would be great for him. See your children and family. “

McIlroy, who is based near Woods in South Florida, reiterated that the 15-plus winner was feeling better and better.r in his recovery.

He also indicated that Woods follows what happens in the tournaments at all times and last weekend he sent several text messages to pressure him to do better at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, in which he finished in tenth place.

The Northern Irish golfer was the one who last January revealed that the back procedure Woods had undergone, the fifth in his career, It was held on December 23 when no one was aware of it