Rory McIlroy, provisional leader in season premiere in Abu Dhabi

01/21/2021 at 17:11 CET

Sport.es

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, with a card with 64 strokes (eight under par), is the provisional leader of the UAE Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first tournament of the Rolex Series of the European Tour 2021, after an incomplete day, which was paralyzed for hours by the fog, which made it impossible to conclude due to the lack of light, and that sees the Paraguayan Fabizio Zanotti with two hits and the Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello with three.

McIlroy, former world number one for 95 weeks, fourth at the end of 2020, winner of four ‘majors’, of 14 tournaments on the European Tour, he completed an immaculate first round with eight birdies, his best lap in Abu Dhabi.

“I felt great throughout the day,” said McIlroy, who is seeking his first victory in the tournament. “I felt like he handled the ball well for the most part. The distance control was really good.

“I think I started very well and hit a lot of good iron shots,” he said. “But honestly, I have probably never kicked so well on these greens in Abu Dhabi in my entire career,” he said happily at his magnificent debut.

Other favorites, far

Worse was his fellow travelers, his compatriot Lee Westwood, considered one of the best golfers in history who has not yet won a ‘big’, sinceAmerican Justin Thomas, another former world number one and with a ‘major’ under his belt. The three made up a striking match, starting from hole 10.

Westwood signed a card with 69 strokes (-3), with five birdies and two bogeys; While Justin Thomas, third in the world in 2020, had a very low-key day, leaving at 73 (+1), with three birdies and four bogeys, three of them in his first six holes.

One blow from McIlroy is the Englishman Tyrrel Hatton, while two is the Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti (six birdies), and three Rafa Cabrera Bello (six ‘birdies’, one ‘bogey’).

Of the rest of Spaniards, Nacho Elvira signed 68 (-4), while they did not finish, in a day with about three hours of stoppage due to the fog, Adria Otaegui (par, with 10 hotos played), Álvaro Quirós (par, with 9), Pablo Larrazábal ( +1, with 9), Adri Arnaus (+2, with 12), Jorge Campillo (+2, with 7).