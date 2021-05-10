Rory McIllroy wins the Wells Fargo Championship

05/10/2021 at 3:18 AM CEST

Efe

The Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy recovered his best level of play and with a record of 68 strokes (-3) concluded the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship tournament as the new champion (274, -10) by having an impact of advantage over the Mexican Abraham Ancer (275, – 9), who finished second.

McIlroy found his comfort zone at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club, where he captured the first title in 18 months, a trophy he badly needed to win.

The new champion maintained the suspense until the end after he made two putts of more than 13 meters on the 18th hole to close it with a bogey that allowed him to avoid the playoff with Ancer.

True, he didn’t finish the tournament brilliantly, but the important thing was to finish 18 months since his last HSBC Champions win in Shanghai, as well as finding a strong look at his game as he prepares to return to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship. .

“It’s never easy,” said McIlroy, who won a cash prize of $ 1,458,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points. “It felt like a long time that I didn’t enjoy this moment of triumph.”

McIlroy seemed on the verge of being speechless as he won Mother’s Day, thinking of his mother, Rosie, and his wife Erica. She was at the Quail Hollow Club with her daughter, Poppy, and McIlroy was hugging them before signing her card.

Congratulations to our 3x champion @McIlroyRory! #WellsFargoChampionship pic.twitter.com/9huYFBGze0 – Wells Fargo Golf (@WellsFargoGolf) May 10, 2021

Ancer ran three birdies in a row and nearly closed with a fourth, posting 66 (-5) for a second place, the fourth of his career as the Mexican seeks his first PGA Tour title.

McIlroy, who achieved the 19th career win and third at Quail Hollow Club, said the Wells Fargo tournament was one of his favorites since he won the first title in the 2010 edition. “I couldn’t have a better scenario to break the losing streak and do it here,” McIlroy stressed.

Ancer, who won a cash prize of $ 882,900, acknowledged that he had made a great tournament, going from low to high, but felt a bit “frustrated” to be left on the doorstep of the title.

“I had a perfect course, everything went well for me, and it would have been interesting to have reached the playoff to decide the title, but in the end the credit for McIlroy, who in the end found a way not to succumb at the 18th hole,” commented Ancer, he scooped 300 points for the FedEx Cup qualification, where he now ranks fourteenth, three ahead of McElroy.

American Keith Mitchell, who started the final round with a two-shot lead and quickly extended it to three with a 6-iron from a fairway bunker in an increasingly strong breeze at ten feet for the birdie, ended his Short game betrayed him and he had to settle for third place, which he shared with Norwegian Viktor Hovland by accumulating (276 strokes, 8).