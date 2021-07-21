Rory MacDonald vs. Ray Cooper scheduled for August 13

The play-offs of the PFL They begin in the second week of August, and we already know what will be the fight that will star on the first card.

The promotion announced Tuesday that the match between Rory MacDonald Y Ray Cooper III will close the event that is scheduled for this August 13.

MacDonald, former welterweight champion of Bellator, suffered his first promotional loss as he lost a controversial split decision to Gleison tibau in the headliner of the PFL 5 last June 17.

The Canadian ensured his presence in the knockout phase with a submission win over the formerUFC, Curtis millender, in the PFL 2.

Cooper, winner of the 2019 edition of the tournament – and finalist of 2018 -, reached four consecutive wins with a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards against Nikolay Aleksakhin.

The Hawaiian has not lost since being knocked out by John howard two years ago.

