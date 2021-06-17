Rory MacDonald has a new motivation: “I want to be number one”

The PFL welterweight and former Bellator welterweight champion, Rory MacDonald, has had a long road to success in his illustrious career in MMA, starting with his fight for the UFC title and his spectacular matches with former UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler.

But after winning the championship belt at Bellator, he didn’t feel like the same fighter he was during the early stages of his career and he was no longer passionate about his career as a professional fighter.

2020 was a year of challenge, triumph and self-reflection for many around the world, including MacDonald in his native Canada. He used downtime during the pandemic to work on his mental health and, more specifically, in balancing your work life with your family life.

“I won the Bellator title against Douglas Lima, I had just got married and I started to enjoy success and to stop focusing on the fightMacDonald said during the PFL Fight Week press conference. “I felt my performances go down and I was able to take a break during the pandemic and look internally and learn about myself. It gave me time to tackle these things, re-motivate myself and set goals. “

After his majority draw against Jon Fitch at Bellator 220, MacDonald raised his eyebrows in the MMA community with his comments about his fading passion for fighting.. Despite being considered one of the best fighters in the world, he sounded like someone who is on his way to quit the sport.

After taking some much-needed time off, feels like a completely different fighter for all the right reasons. He is considered the favorite to win the PFL welterweight championship this season and coming off an impressive league debut against Curtis Millender, getting the victory by submission in the first round.

MacDonald will face Gleison Tibau, a former UFC champion, at PFL 5 on Thursday night, and he’s looking forward to another performance that will make his fans proud.

“I want to be number one welterweight in the world and do impressive and commanding performancesMacDonald said. “Gleison Tibau is a tough guy and I expect the best from him.”

