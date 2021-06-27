Roquefort cheese and walnuts mouse

Exquisite centerpiece sandwich with a delicious combination of flavors. Ideal for a special event.

Watch the video at the end of this recipe to see how it is prepared.

Roquefort cheese and walnut mousse

Portions

4

portions Preparation time

twenty

minutes Cooking time

5

minutes

Ingredients

2 gelatin leaves

200 ml of cream or cream

200 ml cold whipping cream

200 gr of Roquefort cheese

200 gr of cream cheese

Instructions

Hydrate 2 leaves of gelatin with enough water. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the cream, the Roquefort cheese and the cream cheese. Mix well. Once the ingredients are incorporated, add the gelatin and mix again, beat until the whipping cream is formed and add to the cheese mixture. Stir lightly. In a mold with parchment paper, pass the mixture and distribute evenly throughout the mold. Cover with plastic wrap or plastic wrap and leave in the freezer for 2 hours, over time, remove the papers and cut into small pieces. Decorate with walnuts and enjoy!

Video

