The eShop of Nintendo Switch it is the place where we can find a huge amount of titles that otherwise could not bequeath to the players. Thus, Soda Den (developer) and Crytivo (distributor) have announced that the title they are working on, Roots of Pacha, will arrive at the hybrid console of the big N throughout 2021, so that players can cooperate in This RPG that also uses mechanics of those titles in which we must be in charge of managing our own farms.

After wandering through the primeval forests, now is the time to settle down and build a village that will last for generations. We must unite with our friends to create a prosperous community in which we develop technologies that manage to change the ancient world. In addition, we will discover crops, become friends with animals, become the first farmers, participate in festivals and find love to grow our legacy.

Discover, collect, grow vegetables and herbs, explore the surrounding desert to find animals that we can tame, fish in the shallow and deep waters to see what is hidden there, and enter the darkest caves full of mysteries and of secret powers.

A united community will ensure the survival of the people, and each has their own fears and dreams. We will be able to develop friendships, overcome difficulties and, in short, grow our village to which we can invite people from other clans to live with us. We can also participate in festivals and primitive rituals in honor of Pacha, the mother of nature and its elements and, when the time comes, we can find our true love.

Our journey will begin by discovering how to develop tools and ideas that reform this primitive world, such as processing and preserving food (omnivorous, vegetarian or vegan food options), working metal, creating pottery, developing art, unlocking the spirituality of the clan, or creating new buildings. let them expand the village.

This title has been created from scratch keeping in mind the multiplayer game mode. We can live with our friends and share talents and resources, so that the clan evolves. You can even compete in fishing, have fun at festivals and participate in other events with these friends.

Of course, we will also be given the opportunity to customize our characters with the best cosmetics that we can find in the stone age and, once we are done with this, we will get down to work to create our farm. And this will not be the end! We will design, place and decorate our unique homes to which we will return after the hard work days are over.