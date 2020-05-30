The loan of the midfielder, who has been with the club since 2018, expires on June 24, and the black-and-white man tries to keep the player at least until the end of the year

Atletico-MG coach Jorge Sampaoli wants to keep midfielder Nathan, 24, in the black-and-white squad. Galo tries to renew the midfielder’s contract again, the third in less than a year. The player is on loan to the Minas Gerais club until June 30, provided by Chelsea-ING.

The Minas Gerais club’s efforts to keep the midfielder have football director Alexandre Mattos in the negotiations, in addition to the endorsement of Sampaoli.

-He is a player who makes many positions, Sampaoli likes him. We will do our best to remain, ”said Mattos in an interview with Atlético’s Papo de Setoristas program.

Mattos and Galo had already expressed their desire to keep Nathan until the end of the year, extending his loan. With the player, who has already shown willingness to stay, everything is underway, with Chelsea still freeing.

-I already talked to him and his representative. There is an idea of ​​staying here. We are having a hard time at Chelsea. It seems that they have set a date for the return of the English Premier League (it will be on the 17th of June), maybe that will help resolve with Chelsea. The sooner the better – said Mattos.

Nathan has been at alvinegro since the middle of 2018 and Galo has always managed to keep the player on loan on BH. But Chelsea had already said that it intends to sell the athlete to recover part of the investment made in 2015, when he played for Athletico-PR.

Nathan played 48 games for Galo, scored five goals and managed in almost two years of the club to gain space in the midfield, even acting as second midfielder, which gave quality to the team. He took a long time to play in 2020 for contract reasons, but is on Sampaoli’s plans for the rest of the season.

