The football director of Atlético-MG, Alexandre Mattos, was positively surprised by the reaction of the rooster players when they learned of the 25% reduction in wages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the athletes and coaching staff, employees who receive over R $ 5,000 will also have a reduction in salaries. Mattos told how it was to inform the cast about the measure of the Rooster.

-It was even a positive surprise for me, because no professional, not just the athlete, for everyone who receives the news of having their salaries reduced is a frustration. It starts with frustration and then there are other feelings that lead to it. My contact had to be over the phone. I looked for five or six leaders, I made a WhatsApp group of mine with all the athletes. And the best way to deal with the professional athlete, and there is already 15 years of football, I learned that a lot in my early career, in America, is not to promise anything, to be as frank as possible, as objective as possible . On top of that, there was a total understanding of everyone, later with Sampaoli and his commission too – said Mattos in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

Alexandre Mattos noticed that the reduction of European giants, like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, helped in the acceptance of the team.

-They understood all the time it was involving. Some examples from Europe already arrived here in Brazil, like Barcelona and other teams that did. I think it was even with a certain naturalness, obviously that we need to find ways, that at the right moment, who knows, we can recover this in other ways. But I think everyone is understanding that we are living a unique moment in the world, it is not just in football, ”he said.

The containment measures, with the reduction of wages and vacations until April 30, were implemented to ease the expenses of the club at a time when the world is fighting the pandemic of the coronavirus.

