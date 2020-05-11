Atlético-MG re-presented itself on Monday, May 11th, with its squad and coaching staff doing tests to identify possible cases of Covid-19.

Thus, as the players and other officials arrived in the City of the Rooster, they had their body temperature measured. Then, they did blood tests and secretions for a more detailed assessment of their health status.

– We carry out the tests in the coaching staff, in the employees and we will evaluate the players in the early afternoon. There is a first barrier to entry with a questionnaire procedure with symptoms and complaints. There is a measurement of the employee’s temperature and then he is sent to the tests, in the second point, with three harvesters who do tests of nasal secretion (presence of the virus) and blood (antibodies) – explained Rodrigo Lasmar, Atlético’s doctor, in an interview to Galo TV.

A scene outside the world of football: there was even disinfection of Cidade do Galo to eliminate germs from the area- (Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG)

The alvinegro club also took other measures to prevent the new coronavirus pandemic. Cidade do Galo, CT of the club, had an environmental disinfection process to eliminate germs from the facilities.

The athletics team has not been in person since March 17, when activities were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Galo is the third club of the national elite that is restarting work. The forecast for returning to training should be next week, when all tests and evaluations will have results.

🎥 Morning in Cidade do Galo is marked by exams in employees. Who explains the procedures to us is the doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, director of Atlético’s Medical Department. # Rooster 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/34xVTQlQu1 – Atlético (de🏠) (@Atletico)

May 11, 2020

