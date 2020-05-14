In order to keep the club running without football, Atlético-MG has counted on the help of the club’s “well-heeled” partners, in addition to maintaining the main sponsorship contracts, such as Construtora MRV and Banco BMG, which has been helping the club in other financial issues.

Sérgio Sette Câmara made another public thanks to the partners who help the club in difficult moments – (Photo: Bruno Cantini / Atlético)

Photo: Lance!

And, the current president of the Rooster, Sérgio Sette Câmara, returned to show gratitude for the help that the club has been receiving. Recently, MRV owner Rubens Menin bailed out Atlético over a debt of more than R $ 13 million with Udinese-ITA, after the miners lost a share in FIFA for not paying the purchase of the Maicosuel sock in 2014.

Sette Câmara talked about how MRV helps the club in a very friendly way, without burdening the club’s coffers, when it receives a contribution from Rubens Menin’s company.

-The interest Rubens charges from Atlético when he makes this type of loan is zero. Only monetary correction. It’s the minimum. I believe that this shows a very special affection he has for the club – said Sérgio Sette Câmara in an interview with Canal do Nicola.

The Atletican president put the partnership relationship that goes beyond sponsorships on “clean plates” and said that when things get “tight,” he seeks help from partners.

– I will not deny that when we go through a squeeze or another we seek help from both Ricardo and Rubens. You can become a creditor. Within the situation we are experiencing, we have to look for money somewhere to pay debts. There are few clubs that have a Rubens Menin to do this type of operation – said Sette Câmara, who explained how Galo has settled the debt he has with Ricardo Guimarães, owner of BMG, and former president of alvinegro.

The bank of Guimarães made several loans to the club and today the debt is millionaire and Atlético would have to pass on part of the sale of players to the financial institution and also a monthly amount, around R $ 200 thousand. However, the agreement has not been fulfilled by the constant understanding of Ricardo Guimarães.

– These are loans. What will you do? You have to pay the bill, you don’t have credit in the square, the club has a big, historic debt. You have to put your hand in the sky that we have people who lend to us at zero interest. Otherwise, how were we going to survive? Not even with high interest rates are you able to get a bank loan today. Imagine with zero interest – explained Sette Câmara.

Bonus for accomplished goals

Banco BMG and Atlético-MG have a new agreement in the sponsorship contract that will benefit the club. The product shown in the black-and-white uniform, the digital account “Meu Galo BMG” will reward the Rooster for every 50 thousand new accounts with R $ 1.5 million to the club.

The digital account is completely free and offers withdrawal without a card, cashback in both credit and debit cards, the possibility of investments, free transfers and an exclusive package of benefits for athletics fans.

Banco BMG also started supporting the Galo women’s team, occupying the master space of the shirt used by the athletes.

To give transparency to Massa Atleticana, the official page of Meu Galo BMG will have a counter that will mark in real time the number of accounts opened in the digital bank. The social networks maintained by the institution will be flooded with sweepstakes and special content with the participation of Galo players.

Supporters can download the Meu Galo BMG application at no cost in the virtual stores of Android and iOS systems, or create an account directly on the website http://www.meugalobmg.com.br.

