Striker Maicon Bolt and Atlético-MG are in legal dispute, with the player asking the Labor Court for R $ 20 million to offset the termination of the contract with the club, which would go until the end of 2021. Bolt claims that he is entitled to be compensated for the unilateral rupture.

The alvinegra board reacted and claims that the request of the former striker, who had an erased pass at Atlético, since his hiring in 2019 is completely absurd.

In action, Maicon Bolt charged alvinegro the right to receive the January salary, image rights between November 2019 and January this year, FGTS, 13th proportional salary, awards, gloves, termination, fines and indemnity, which, in his account totals R $ 20 million.

-It’s good to clarify his case (Maicon Bolt). His lawyer needs to learn to count. You see, he would have the right to renew for 2021 if he did 60% of the games considering the two years. If he played all games as a starter, at all times, in the remaining period, he would not make 60%. He had a hypothesis that is impossible. This has already become the subject of challenge, and the process is pending in secret from the courts. In relation to this point, which he asks for the contract to be understood also in the year 2021, it is a joke. All he had to do was read, that he would discover that if you add up all the remaining Atlético games in the season, he would play in all of them, he wouldn’t give 60% – explained Galo’s vice president, Lásaro Cândido, in an interview with Rádio Super, 91.7FM .

Lásaro ‘s account to challenge Maicon Bolt’ s request is based on the number of matches the striker played for. There were 28 games out of 77 possible, which gives 57.8% of performances, less than the player claims to charge the club for compensation in court.

Lásaro Cândido said he does not understand some requests from Bolt and that the player’s representative is in contact with the club to try to reach an agreement.

-Atletico has a deal with him, contract until the end of the year, image discussion too, but there are other situations. It is one thing to ask within what is reasonable, within what is correct. In fact, his lawyer called, sent a message to us saying ‘and then, let’s try a deal? – he concluded.

Maicon Bolt, revealed by Fluminense, was hired by Atlético in January 2019. He was free, with stints at Lokomotiv-RUS and Antalyaspor-TUR. In 28 games, he scored two goals and gave five assists, but without regular performances, he was left out of the plans of the coaches who arrived at the club, including Jorge Sampaoli, in 2020. He received about 100 thousand euros (R $ 476 thousand) and did not live up to the expectations created about his football.

