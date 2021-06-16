Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw will accompany Frances McDormand on ‘Women Talking’

Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, Ben Whishaw and newcomers August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett will join Frances McDormand in the cast of the film adaptation of ‘Women Talking’, the novel by Miriam Toews published in 2018 that we know in Spain under the title of ‘They speak’.

McDormand herself has taken over the reins of its production through Hear / Say Productions with the backing of Orion Pictures and Plan B, and with MGM taking charge of distributing the future film in theaters of at least the United States through United Artists Releasing. -if now Amazon does not say otherwise …-.

Sarah Polley will be in charge of writing and directing this film, the third as a director after ‘Far From Her’ and ‘Take This Waltz’ of this actress known for her roles in films such as’ Dawn of the Dead ‘or’ Splice: Experiment mortal’.

Next and finally we leave you with the official synopsis of the original novel, published in our country by the Sexto Piso publishing house.

For years, in the secluded Mennonite colony of Molotschna, dozens of women were systematically drugged and raped in their sleep. They woke up sore and bleeding. The community insisted on maintaining that everything was the product of their absurd imagination, or perhaps the work of the devil, who punished them for their sins. The rapists, however, were men from the colony itself: Tos, brothers or neighbors who eventually ended up in prison but now, in just two days, will be released on bail and will return home.

Eight of these abused and raped women are about to meet in secret to make a decision to determine their future. What should they do? Forgive them, as Bishop Peters asks? Respond to violence with more violence? Or leave forever, away from the only world they have known so far?

At the point where these eight women – old women, young men or girls, all of them unique and genuine – take the floor and begin to share their doubts, their anger and their aspirations, this formidable novel begins, inspired by real events that happened ago. just a decade. In They speak, Miriam Toews tells with great depth, affection and sense of humor the story of some women who claim their right to decide, and ask themselves questions that are not so different from the ones we all ask ourselves about coexistence, forgiveness, justice and the nature of love.