Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Ben Whishaw join ‘Women Talking’

Frances McDormand was chosen last year for this project Sarah Polley adapts Miriam Toews’ best seller

MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B Entertainment will feature Rooney mara, Claire foy, Ben whishaw, Jessie buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila mccarthy Y Michelle McLeod in addition to with Frances McDormand in the feature film adaptation of the screenwriter and director Sarah polley from the novel of Miriam toews, ‘Women Talking’. Also in the cast are August Winter and Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett in their film debuts. Plan B will produce this film with McDormand through Hear / Say Productions.

Based on Toews’ best-selling novel, the story follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the men of the colony. Published in 2018, the novel was named Best Book of the Year by many media, including The New York Times, Time and The Washington Post.

Mara will be seen soon in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’. Foy has several projects for the coming year, including ‘Louis Wain’, ‘A Very English Scandal’ and ‘Migrations’ produced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Buckley recently appeared in ‘I’m Thinking About Quitting’, from Charlie kaufman, and then in Men de A24, directed by Alex garland, and in the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, ‘The Lost Daughter’.

Ivey has won two Tony Awards for Steaming and Hurlyburly, and was nominated for an Emmy for What the Deaf Man Heard. McCarthy’s credits include ‘The Umbrella Academy’, ‘The Good Doctor’ or ‘Happy Place’.

McLeod starred in the title role in the film ‘Don’t Talk To Irene’ alongside Geena Davis. His additional credits include Honey Bee, My Spy, Tin Star, and Creeped Out. Whishaw has been seen in ‘A Very English Scandal’, ‘Skyfall’ or ‘The Return of Mary Poppins’.

