Rooney injures his star player

It seems that problems are mounting, both for Wayne Rooney and for his Derby County, the team he coaches. The mythical English footballer has recently become the main protagonist of the British tabloids due to various extra-sports problems.

Former United got caught up in a sex scandal Just yesterday after being caught cheating on his wife after the appearance of photographs with several girls in a nightclub after a new defeat in the preseason of his Derby.

Wayne Rooney messes with these photos with several women

And as if that were not enough, a new negative information has appeared today in which Rooney appears as the protagonist. Specifically, the ‘Daily Telegraph’ states that Rooney was the accident responsible for the ankle injury suffered by his team’s star, Jason Knight, after an entry into a training session.

Things are going from bad to worse for his team, as the British newspaper report adds that the player could be up to 12 weeks off the pitch due to the injury.

“Jason will be out for 8 to 12 weeks. Fortunately, he doesn’t need surgery, but he does need time to make sure his ankle is strong again, ”said Rooney. “It is a hard blow, of course, everyone knows what Knight brings us, he is a fantastic player, with a lot of energy and it will be a loss, but we have to deal with that,” added the Derby County manager.

The ‘Rams’ avoided relegation to League One by one point last season, but their preparations for the next campaign have been bumpy with financial problems and an EFL embargo, meaning they only have nine registered senior players, two of whom are goalkeepers.