English Derby County attacker Wayne Rooney outlined the upset that footballers are experiencing in England, as they consider that the Football Associaton (FA) and the Premier League are forcing a return to COVID-19.

“I am desperate to train and play again, but I feel that football in England is being pushed back too soon. Our government says that people can return to work, but only with social distancing, and that does not work in soccer, “he wrote in his column for an English newspaper.

In this regard, he said surprised by the lack of interest of the agencies in the opinions of the players, who are, ultimately, those who carry out the tasks on the playing fields.

“Something that has surprised me is how little our opinions seem to count. The Premier got involved with the players through the managers and captains, but as a Derby captain, I have not received a phone call to ask how the Derby players feel about the return, ”he concluded.

JL

.