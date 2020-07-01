RoomieBot COVID-19, is a Mexican robot that measures the temperature and oxygen in the blood to identify coronavirus symptoms

RoomieBot COVID-19, a Mexican robot capable of measure the temperature and oxygen in the blood and verbally interact with patients to identify coronavirus symptoms, already operates in Bank entities, supermarkets and, soon, in a public hospital.

As in science fiction, the pandemic by coronavirus has led to today the interaction between humans and robots be natural and even more so when the best barrier to contagion is to avoid social contact.

“The pandemic opens the eyes of organizations to realize that robots are required to avoid one-on-one contact,” said Aldo Luévano, Roomie CEO, the Mexican engineering firm that developed the robot.

Luévano explained that with the support of large technology companies they seek to demonstrate that the development of this type of technology and the implementation of robotics is possible in Mexico, and for this reason they developed, in just two weeks, a robot capable of assisting in the diagnosis of coronavirus.

The company worked with two infectologists and relied on Intel technology, which provides artificial intelligence and processing solutions for analyzing large amounts of data, and Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud, machine learning, and the analysis and identification of people and places through Amazon Rekognition.

A pandemic to develop robots

Luévano explained that the company has six years in Mexico in the development of robots Humanoids for assistance in sectors such as tourism, retail and banks and that the pandemic gave them the opportunity to create a robot to help public and private medical institutions attend to possible cases of patients with coronavirus.

“(The robot) is programmed to perform the hospital triage“He commented. However, he said that he does not seek or can make a diagnosis, only guides people to know if they are suspected of suffering coronavirus.

He Roomiebot COVID-19 It is equipped with technologies to detect possible cases of coronavirus and for this reason it was developed in conjunction with two infectologists.

Luévano explained that this tool comes equipped with a thermometer and oximeter It allows the detection of dyspnea, or shortness of breath, a common condition among patients with the disease.

The idea, he noted, is not to replace medical personnel, but to streamline the process of care for potential patients.

With this tool, he explained, what is sought is avoid the collapse of medical institutions due to lack of personnel leaving the first line of contact to be a robot that, in case of detecting symptoms in a patient, can channel it effectively.

The robot is capable of identifying symptoms such as cough, headache, arthralgia, myalgia, odynophagia, rhinorrhea, conjunctivitis, and chest pain and you can also obtain demographic or clinical data to identify patients at increased risk for pre-existing conditions.

Will arrive in Mexican hospitals

The need to avoid contact between people In order not to generate more contagions, Luévano said, it will force that, in a short time, these types of models help in the disinfection of spaces such as hospitals or workplaces, in the delivery of packages or in the support of information without human contact, minimizing the risk.

“From issues of delivery of medicine and food, to robot themes that can census responses. You need to have contactless use cases and technology (contactless payment), ”she said.

He stressed that at this time the Mexican firm has the ability to deploy 100 robots They can be used in hospitals, companies and airports, and it is expected that in about two weeks they will already have a presence in at least one Mexican hospital.

Luévano He explained that in the case of Roomiebot COVID-19 the firm is willing to operate in the co-investment model, in which the medical institution cover some expenses of the raw material of the robot to allow its use and impact to expand rapidly, not only in Mexico but in other markets.

He noted that while the investment costthis will never be compared to the value of a human life.

“The robots They came not to replace humans but, in this type of pandemic, to give people value, “he concluded.

With information from .