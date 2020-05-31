▲ Giovana Jaspersen, head of Culture of Jalisco. Photo courtesy of the agency

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 5

Providing solidarity support to the cultural community during social isolation is the axis of the SumArte en Casa program, which will benefit Jalisco artists and creators.

This initiative has been proposed to be a very open fund and show the diversity and cultural wealth of the state, which can be accessed by both a mariachi and a visual artist or actor; nor will it impose limits on the participants in the context of collective action.

Giovana Jaspersen, head of the entity’s Ministry of Culture, told this newspaper about the program that will begin in the short term: It is a 20 million peso exchange for the cultural and artistic sector, one of the most affected by the pandemic, because In addition, the scenic and cultural spaces are closed. This sector was not considered in the reactivation phase.

Widespread support for art

Conscious of this circumstance, the official continued, an investment of 20 million pesos was made to generate a solidarity support fund, which in reality is similar to those designed by the Jalisco government for other social sectors, which is easy access.

The 20 million pesos will go to artists, agents and cultural managers from Jalisco affected in their sources of income by the contingency. It is expected, he added, that they will be 2,500 beneficiaries, with a single amount of 8,000 pesos.

Nor is it, he said, a matter of making a selection of who is supported or not; we want to help all artists while the bag is available. Also, that they join a solidarity network of new formats for the access of culture and the arts. That is, Jaspersen exemplified, if you are a musician, you must find a place to play with your immediate community. We have seen with this pandemic how roofs, balconies, windows or corridors have become new settings and formats, and we think that it is the way in which artistic expressions continue to reach people.

The call is open from the last week of May, where members of the cultural and artistic community from 125 municipalities can participate. Registration can be done online, and the physical spaces to provide care and deliver supports will be grouped by region, without the need for participants to leave their communities.

With this social support fund, Jaspersen said, Jalisco becomes the only state that begins with a benefit program for creators because we want to defend the artistic experience, due to the capacity for transformation that culture and the arts have, which it will never be the same through a screen. The intention is to move away from digital gaps and get closer to the artistic experience, in relation to the human, to people.

Among the requirements, Jaspersen stressed, the interested parties must be Mexican, be at least 18 years old, reside in Jalisco and work in the cultural and artistic field; register at sumarteencasa.jalisco.gob.mx and fill out an electronic application; In-person interviews are conducted and the beneficiaries will join the Collective Action network.

In Jalisco, the cultural community must be one of the pillars, both of the debate regarding what today we call the new normality, and of the gradual and controlled process that in due course will take place so that culture is part of the rebirth of a new society.

Since last March 21, the Ministry of Culture of Jalisco migrated, through the Cultural Kit, the physical content to its digital platforms. There it offers a wide billboard among which 45 videos with children’s content stand out, a digital library with more than 60 free Jalisco copies, a catalog of 50 films made in the state and more than 70 videos with dance classes, concerts and virtual tours of museums.

