Ronny Landaeta will seek to buy the World Cup ticket in Canada against David Lemieux

This coming April 17, Ronny Landaeta will face the former world champion, David lemieux in Quebec (Canada), in a 10-round bout that will be broadcast worldwide

The fight will be played in the Super Middleweight category, a category where Lemieux has only had two fights and in which he has not finished looking as good as he did in the lower category, where he was proclaimed world champion against Hassan N’Dam and contested the world title on two other occasions against Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders.

On the other hand, the S. Medio is the queen category of ‘El Llanero’, weight in which he has developed his entire career, and where he has reaped brilliant triumphs such as being proclaimed three-time champion of Spain, two-time Intercontinental champion of the IBF or European Union Champion.

The poster of the evening

So, this is the fight that can completely change the projection of the boxer from Galician Prada. A victory would mean a radical change in the career prospects of Ronny, who would enter fully into the pool to contest the world title.

Ronny, who has been preparing for the fight for six weeks, is confident and eager. ‘El Llanero’ already showed in December that he is made of different pasta, starring in the most difficult fight of the undefeated French knocker Kevin Lele Sadjo and on April 17 he will travel with everything to Quebec to not only withstand the onslaught of the Canadian knocker, but to impose his strength and surprise.