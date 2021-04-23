Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s legal woes just intensified.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to E! News that the Jersey Shore star was arrested Thursday, April 22 in Los Angeles on charges of intimate partner violence with injury. He was booked at 4:15 pm and remains behind bars.

Ronnie, 35, is currently on probation stemming from a separate domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Jen harley.

In May 2020, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed to E! News that the MTV reality personality reached an agreement and pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was given 36 months of probation.

Regarding his latest arrest, Ronnie’s attorney told E! News in a statement, “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

Additionally, a source close to Ronnie says Jen, 32, was not involved in the latest alleged incident. The pair share 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Lean.