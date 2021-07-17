Ronnie Lawrence vs. John Castaneda added to UFC Vegas 33

An interesting fight will have John Castañeda in his next fight. Former champion of Combate Americas will face Ronnie lawrence at UFC Vegas 33.

The match was confirmed by TV Listings Thursday night.

Notice

Lawrence, won his official debut in the Octagon, knocking out Vince Cachero on UFC Vegas 20. Before that match, he won his contract with UFC after beating Jose johnson by decision in Contender Series. The fighter of Sanford MMA will seek to extend his winning streak.

Castañeda, will be looking to get his first winning streak in the Octagon. Former champion of Combate Americas lost by decision to Nathaniel Wood on his official debut. On his last next, he knocked out Eddie wineland on UFC Vegas 19.

UFC Vegas 33 It will be held on July 31 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement