05/20/2020 3:01 pm

For bad luck of Clint barton, aka Hawkeye, the identity of Ronin has fallen into the hands of a villain. Various heroes of Marvel have assumed the identity of Ronin over the years, from Threw out until Red Guardian and Blade. In the series Hawkeye: Freefall, Barton return to disguise to face off against the villain The Hood, but this decision cost the hero dearly.

If you have not read the most recent edition of Hawkeye: Freefall, then turn around now because we are about to enter spoiler territory.

Hatred of Barton toward The Hood started shortly after Hawkeye it will ruin your plans. Everything was fine until Hawkeye entered the judgment of The Hood, where the villain managed to evade justice and save himself.

After losing faith in the justice system, Barton decided to again assume the role of Ronin to face The Hood without worrying about their moral code. He even hired a Skrull to embody it and be in two places at once.

To counter the actions of Ronin, The Hood hired the killer Bullseye to find out who was behind the mask and put an end to his life. Bullseye found the Skrull who was assuming the identity of Ronin and forced him to reveal who was the real one. This led to Bullseye to the basement of Hawkeye, where he murdered his assistant and stole the suit from Ronin for himself. What happens next will be revealed in Hawkeye: Freefall # 6.

Via: Comicbook

