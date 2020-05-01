Against some state federations that are declaring the end of competitions due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus – case of Amazonas – and others that wish to resume the disputes as soon as the health authorities allow, the Rondônia State Football Federation (FFER) announced that the State will start again in November.

In a meeting, via videoconference, held this Thursday morning, with representatives of the 11 participants, it was decided to resume football in the state of the northern region only at the end of the second semester. Thus, this year’s competition will be very close, in terms of date, with that of 2021, making it easier to assemble the casts. This was the main reason for the leaders’ agreement.

The Rondoniense Championship has been suspended since March 17th. Until the stoppage, seven of the eight rounds of the first phase were played. In Group A, leaders Porto Velho and Real Ariquemes, with 14 and 13 points won respectively, had already secured places in the semifinals. Already eliminated, Rondoniense, Genus and Guarajá – all with four points – complete the table.

In Group B, the two places were open, with Vilhensense – 14 points, Ji-Paraná – 13 points and União Coacoalense – with 12 – fighting for the classification. Pimentense in fourth, with six points, Barcelona, ​​in fifth with five, same score as Guaporé, were only fulfilling the table.

Because of that, it has not yet been determined whether the teams will still play in this last round of the first round on the return or the semifinals will start. In the knockout phase, with round-trip games, if there are two equal results, the spot in the final will be played on penalties.

