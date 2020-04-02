Ronda Rousey would be negotiating her renewal with WWE. Although she still has time in her contract, the fighter would be negotiating her return to the company.

Ronda Rousey It could be one of the big surprises the company could give to fans once the shows open to the public return.

According to sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue, the fighter would be in negotiations to renew her contract with Vince McMahon’s company to make a return to the company he left just a year ago after Wrestlemania 35 to try to start a family.

This is what Colohue said about it

This could also have something to do with some changes to the roster. We look at Ronda Rousey, who has a chance to return soon. It is potentially approaching what would have been the end of the three-year contract that WWE initially announced it had, but I can also confidently say that contract renewal negotiations are underway for a new contract that would essentially begin at the time this year, WrestleMania.

Let’s remember that this weekend her good friend Shayna Baszler will face Becky Lynch for the RAW women’s title at Wrestlemania precisely a year after Becky will beat Rousey and Charlotte Flair to proclaim herself double champion in New York.

We still do not know when the fighter’s return could take place but it seems certain that this will be done when WWE can do events with the public so that the fighter has a great reaction.

