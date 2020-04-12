In recent statements in an interview, Ronda Rousey lashed out at WWE. It could be thought that it is only a maneuver to return as a rude, as a villain, so that fans of this company think about it again. But, as far as they are known, there are no talks for both parties to reach an agreement.

Ronda Rousey against WWE, again

Most recently, in a video on Twitter, the former UFC star claims:

“Good evening to the Rowdyones (Ronda fans) and to the lifeless know-it-alls who don’t know what a guy is, when you hang out and become the guy and you make it real, know-it-all».

It is not clear where all this Ronda Rousey vs. WWE is coming from but it seems, as we pointed out, a move for everyone in the fighting company to talk about it again. That is not complicated given that he was on the front page all the time he spent there. And most are looking forward to the strings back.

But it is still not clear that he will. We will have to wait. The only thing that can be ruled out is that “Rowdy” returns to the octagon in the future. That part of his life has been left behind. This does not mean that it would not be interesting for her to have a new fight, because it would be, but nothing indicates that she wants to do it herself.