Ronda Rousey says ungrateful fans are the worst thing about WWE

Ronda Rousey says that ungrateful fans are the worst thing about WWE. The fighter also said that she will not return to the company full time.

Ronda Rousey has once again become the center of attention for the WWE Universe And this time not because of the rumors of her return to the company but because of some statements she made to the Steve-O podcast where she was interviewed and left some fans of the WWE universe in the wrong place.

So it’s like … why do I do it if I can’t spend my time and energy on my family, but spend my time and energy on a bunch of ungrateful fans who don’t even appreciate me? I love fighting, I love girls, I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was like, ‘F * ck these fans.

These are Rousey’s words, which as you have read did not leave WWE fans in a good place.

In the same interview, Rousey talked about going back to WWE and he said if he did it it wouldn’t be full time

“I love WWE. I had a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Hell yeah, going out there and having fake fights for fun is the best. I love choreography. I love to act I love theater and that’s one of the last forms of live theater and it was a lot of fun. “ But he did it only part-time and was away from home 200 days a year. When I got home, I was so sleep deprived and it’s because you just don’t have time to go to bed. “If I ever go back, I will never be full time again. I think for periods, like pieces of time, ”he began. “I am an obsessive person where I like to obsess over something for a certain time and then I take time to obsess over something else, but no, I will never be full time again, more than 200 days a year on the road like this never more. I needed to do it to learn and immerse myself in it and really understand what was happening, but it is not the lifestyle for me. “

